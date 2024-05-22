Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.23 and last traded at $146.39. Approximately 9,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 239,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Crane Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crane by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

