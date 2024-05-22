Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.65 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $244.47 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001680 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

