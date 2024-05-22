Critical Contrast: DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO)

DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondHead 0 0 0 0 N/A Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00

Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than DiamondHead.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondHead N/A -68.55% 2.04% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondHead N/A N/A $2.71 million N/A N/A Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of DiamondHead shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of DiamondHead shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DiamondHead has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

