Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 244.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.22. 1,974,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,840. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.