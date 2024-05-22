CSW Industrials (CSWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $249.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $252.14.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Insider Activity

CSW Industrials Company Profile

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,367.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,773. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

