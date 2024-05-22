Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGEM. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $997.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.