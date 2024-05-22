CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Up 0.3%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.51. 1,762,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,868,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

