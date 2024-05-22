Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

CTSO opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

