D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

