Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,508,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

