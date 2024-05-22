Davis R M Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.64. 408,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,286. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.04 and a 200-day moving average of $238.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

