Davis R M Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 664.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 301.0% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,454 shares of company stock worth $58,595,955. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,778. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.00. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

