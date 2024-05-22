Davis R M Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 191,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 177,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.87. 1,031,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

