Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 249,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 189,161 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,534,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after acquiring an additional 178,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 284,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. 12,461,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,242,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

