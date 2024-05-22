Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. 7,808,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,443,510. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

