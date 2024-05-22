Davis R M Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.82. 432,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

