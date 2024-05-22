Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 670,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 848,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

