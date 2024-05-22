Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 3,177 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,986,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,620,191. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

