Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. 46,143,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,560,414. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

