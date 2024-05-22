Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.76. 1,375,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,732. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $319.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.71 and its 200-day moving average is $235.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

