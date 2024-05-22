Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $157,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 189.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

