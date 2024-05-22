Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $23.82 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up about 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned about 0.15% of Avery Dennison worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.22. 344,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.25. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

