Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $312,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,045,000 after buying an additional 507,193 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,394,000 after buying an additional 530,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.94. 1,038,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

