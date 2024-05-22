Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $372,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,569,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 111,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. 5,798,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,824. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

