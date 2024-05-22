Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 167 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after acquiring an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,922,000 after acquiring an additional 396,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,942,000 after purchasing an additional 127,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. 5,365,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

