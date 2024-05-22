Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 5,488 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,592,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,967,000 after acquiring an additional 668,622 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. 16,522,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,533,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

