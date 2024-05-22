Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases Shares of 899 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.4 %

UI traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $152.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,270. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.22. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $121.21.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

