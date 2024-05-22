Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.28. 3,762,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,245. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

