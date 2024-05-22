Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 765 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. 3,625,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,839,217. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $107.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

