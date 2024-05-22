Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.00

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.63), with a volume of 1200005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Tuesday.

Diaceutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Diaceutics

The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.47. The company has a market cap of £107.97 million, a PE ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total value of £765,000 ($972,292.83). In other news, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total transaction of £765,000 ($972,292.83). Also, insider Graham Paterson acquired 33,564 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £33,228.36 ($42,232.28). 34.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

