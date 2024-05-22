Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.62. 488,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,397. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.97. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

