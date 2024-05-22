Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $214,220,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,330. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Get Our Latest Report on D

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.