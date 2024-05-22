DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.