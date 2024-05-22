Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $233.70. The stock had a trading volume of 586,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.43. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $236.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

