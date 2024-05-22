Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

