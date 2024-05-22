Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

ENB stock opened at C$50.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.89. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.11%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

