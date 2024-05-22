Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
EFOI opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.66.
Energy Focus Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.