Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 2,964,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,201,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 154,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 381,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 227,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

