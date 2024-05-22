Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.09. 3,734,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,953,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. Research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enovix by 2,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

