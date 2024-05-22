Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$1.62 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.62 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s previous close.

E stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.23. 44,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$71.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.60 million during the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Group will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

