Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Shares of ROST opened at $132.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $16,130,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 37,844.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 135.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

