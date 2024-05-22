Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Omeros Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Omeros in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.69). The consensus estimate for Omeros’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Omeros has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 51.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Omeros by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Omeros by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 210,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

