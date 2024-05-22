Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 4.0 %

EVOK stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

