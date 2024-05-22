Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1.6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.41 and last traded at $115.94. 4,242,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,333,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $456.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.8% during the first quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 169.7% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 217,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

