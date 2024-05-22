FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
FAT Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of FATBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $17.12.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
