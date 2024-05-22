Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Lowered by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $833,153 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. 198,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

