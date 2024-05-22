Fellaz (FLZ) Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002522 BTC on major exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $911,084.26 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,255,913 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

