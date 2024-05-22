Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,094 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $10.14 on Wednesday, reaching $640.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,067. The company has a market capitalization of $276.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $650.88.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

