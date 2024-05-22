Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 313,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 98,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,261. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.45 and a 200-day moving average of $243.74. The stock has a market cap of $392.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

