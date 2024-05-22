Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,940,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.90. 2,301,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,411. The company has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

